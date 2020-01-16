Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

Sesotho language lessons are set to start at secondary school level this year after the language was first written last year during Grade Seven public examinations.

The Sesotho Language and Culture Association (SLACA) has said the Form One Sesotho book will be in schools by next month as printing is underway.

The proposed name of the book is Lekhato ka lekhato, Puo ke lefa 1.

A member of SLACA who is also a research assistant at the Midlands State University Language Institute, Mrs Maretha Dube said the Sesotho secondary school syllabus is already in place.

She said the association, working with the Zimbabwe Indigenous Languages Association (ZILA) and the Zimbabwe Indigenous Languages Promotion Association (ZILPA) saw the need to progress to secondary level since Sesotho was first written during the Grade Seven examinations last year.

“Sesotho was written at Grade Seven level in 2019 for the first time after more than 50 years. There is relief to the Basotho whose language was almost dying. 2019 was a celebratory year for the Sotho people and we are still in a celebratory mood,” said Mrs Dube.

“Now since the language has been written at its first level of education; there is need for progression.

Therefore as SLACA we have Sotho Writers’ Association (SOWA) which also works in collaboration with (ZILPA) and (ZILA) on the development of Sesotho teaching and learning materials.”

She said late last year, they suspended the writing of other Sesotho materials and focused on developing materials specifically for Form One Sesotho learners.

Mrs Dube said they are also working on manuscripts which are undergoing editing.

“We have identified a publisher for our manuscripts and we are positive that they will be published soon.

“We hope that this will enable teachers to start the ball rolling. We are looking forward to having the published books by end of February 2020,” said Mrs Dube.

She expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for working to ensure that there is relevant and adequate human and material resources to support the new programme. — @mthabisi_mthire.