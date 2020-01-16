Nyore Madzianike,Senior Court Reporter

FORMER Police Officer Commanding the Criminal Investigations Department’s Drugs Section, Luckson Mukwazhi, will perform 315 hours of community service at Mabelreign Police Station after he was convicted of bigamy.

Mukwazhi, who was being charged with bigamy, was convicted on his own plea of guilty.

He was initially jailed for a year when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Victoria Mashamba, who suspended three months of his jail term for three years.

Prosecutor, Ms Flossy Jambanja, told the court that on April 10, 1987, Mukwazhi legalised his union with Winnie Njanji under Chapter 37 of the Marriages Act.

On December 13, 2001, Mukwazhi went on to wed Joice Marufu without cancelling his first marriage to Njanji.

The two unions were noted by the Registrar of Marriages who then notified the police, leading to Mukwazhi’s arrest.