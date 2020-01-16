Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

ZIMBABWE is set to host a high-level Africa Regional Ministerial Sustainable Development Forum to be attended by at least 54 ministers from the continent.

The 6th session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (AFRFSD) will be held from 24 to 27 next month at Elephant Hills Resort in Victoria Falls.

The regional forum is an intergovernmental platform convened by the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) in collaboration with the African Union Commission, the African Development Bank and the United Nations system to review progress, share experiences and lessons learned towards attaining the continent’s Agenda 2063.

It will run under the theme: “2020-2030: A Decade to Deliver a Transformed and Prosperous Africa through the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063.”

The Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare will host the high-level meeting on behalf of the continent, according to a communiqué released by the organisers.

Africa is implementing the Agenda 2063 concurrently with the 2030 Agenda and calls for engagement of African citizens, civil society organizations and all groups with regards to the design, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the continental Agenda.