Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE stage is set for the Old Mutual Cricket Colts League that starts at the Heath Streak Cricket Academy today.

The two-day event will see 16 school teams from Bulawayo’s western suburbs contesting for the title. Matches will be 10 overs long and each team will field eight players.

Joseph Rego, chief executive officer of the Old Mutual Heath Streak Cricket Academy, said the main objective of the tournament is talent identification and grassroots development.

“Junior development is our number one priority and we need to penetrate more and more schools to help the schools in providing coaches that will teach the kids,” said Rego.

He said this was in line with the academy’s objective of providing a platform that gives young players exposure to cricket.

This is to ensure that young cricketers showcase their skills and hopefully develop into elite athletes that will compete in club cricket and join the national team as they grow older.