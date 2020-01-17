Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HWANGE Football Club has overhauled its executive committee, with medical doctor Nairos Deredzai taking over as chairman of the relegated outfit.

He replaced Butholezwe Dube, whose committee has been in office since 2017.

Deredzai will be deputised by Thomas Coulter deputy headmaster and accomplished sports administrator Enock Ngwenya while Lovemore Dube, the only surviving member from the previous executive, was retained as treasurer.

Also retaining his post is club administrator Khumbulani Mbano, whom the team’s supporters blame for Chipangano’s relegation to Division One.

“We welcome the appointment of the new guys but to us the person who was supposed to go is the administrator. He thinks he knows everything and does not even bother to listen to anyone so the new guys ought to be careful lest they fall too because of him,” said a well-known club supporter.

Coming in as committee members are Tabani Ndlovu, whose appointment is largely attributed to his links to the corporate world, club legends Shimani Mathe and Milos Phiri as well as public relations assistant Tobias Mandoreba.

They replaced Kenny Sambo, a local businessman and all-weather club benefactor as well as club legends David Phiri, Chabuka Mwale and Francis Mwinga.

The appointments were announced by Hwange Colliery Company acting managing director and club president Charles Zinyemba in a circular to departmental heads and company employees in which he called on everyone to give the new committee all the necessary support.

Hwange were last season relegated to Division One for the second time inside a decade despite starting the year on a high note and at one time topped the league table.

A combination of administrative and financial problems saw the team spectacularly falling.

The executive sacrificed assistant coach Brian Njobvu in an effort to save the sinking ship but it did not work. Head coach Nation Dube was also booted out when results didn’t come, leaving goalkeepers’ coach Edmore ‘Mamkhwebu’ Sibanda as interim coach assisted by former team captain Obert Moyo.

The new committee’s immediate task is to appoint a substantive technical staff and also ensure the team gets adequate resources.