EcoCash’s CEO Natalie Jabangwe thanked users of the mobile money service for their patience with EcoCash:
EcoCash’s November upgrade was marred with glitches and for weeks after the mobile money platform was in a worse-off state than it had been pre-upgrade.
It’s no surprise that in the video above the CEO mentions that they’re still working on clearing queries from the upgrade fiasco.
