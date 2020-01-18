Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

THE much-anticipated Old Mutual’s Amazing Voices singing competition started airing on DStv last Sunday showing the auditions that were held in Bulawayo and other participating countries.

The Pan-African singing competition seeks to unearth talented music groups from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Ghana and Kenya across three genres – gospel, pop and rhythm and blues (R & B).

The first episode which aired on Mzansi Magic at 5PM was hosted by Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo and Elikem Kumorzdie with the second episode set to be aired tomorrow at the same time. The show will run for the next 13 weeks.

On last Sunday’s show, the Bulawayo auditions had mostly gospel groups who were judged by Takura and Selmor Mtukudzi. The groups, some which were formed outside the venue — Large City Hall, were battling for US$100 000.

Most on the first day were lucky as they were given stamps of approval from the judges for the next leg of auditions which is home ground battle. So tomorrow, viewers will watch groups battle it out in the home ground battle which will be the elimination stage.

After the elimination phase, the contestants will advance to the grand stage where they will sing for the grand prize.

Commenting on the show, chief marketing officer at Old Mutual Limited, Vuyo Lee said the reality show is something that will bridge Africa and bring it together in a unique and uplifting way.

“We believe that music is a universal language which is why it forms the basis of our business’ strategic sponsorship focus. Now, more than ever, the continent is ready for the unifying experience and amplification of talent we know Amazing Voices is going to deliver,” she said.

M-Net CEO Nkateko Mabaso said through the talent show, reality television will never be the same again.

“Amazing Voices will take viewers on the musical journey with hopefuls from the four African countries set to showcase their talents across three genres. This will make for compelling viewing and entertainment like never before,” Mabaso said. — @waynecas