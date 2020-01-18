Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

AMBITIOUS Bulawayo side Chicken Inn FC have completed the signing of 31-year-old Ian Nekati, quashing rumours of out-of-contract Highlanders right back McClive Phiri joining the 2015 champions.

Nekati completed his move to the Gamecocks from ZPC Kariba on Thursday, with the club’s secretary-general Tawengwa Hara confirming the deal.

“Nekati is now our player. We welcome him to Chicken Inn and hope his experience will add value to our side,” said Hara.

Asked about the 27-year-old Phiri, a fringe national team player who reportedly attracted the interest of South Africa’s Bidvest Wits, Hara said: “I can’t comment on players that we haven’t signed but as you can see, the position that he (Phiri) plays at is over-subscribed.”

Nekati will compete for Chicken Inn’s right-back position against veteran Passmore Bernard, 29-year-old Phakamani Dube, newly signed unheralded 23-year-old Brian Giant who they snapped up from Mosi Rovers in Victoria Falls.

Nekati becomes the third player to complete a move to Chicken Inn who were dribbled by FC Platinum for the signature of Hwange left back Nomore Chinyerere. The Gamecocks claim to have had a pre-contract with Chinyerere, which he signed towards the end of the season when the coalminers were on their way to Gibbo Stadium for a tie against Triangle United.

Gent and 29-year-old attacking midfielder Clive Dzingai who was signed from relegated Mushowani Stars complete the signings.

Hara indicated that they will be recruiting more players after losing Innocent Mucheneka to Caps United.

“Obviously some of the players will be released while others might be sold outside the country, which means we will beef up the squad according to the coaches’ wish list,” said Hara.

At the beginning of last season, Chicken Inn brought in a number of players, who included the Ngezi Platinum Stars’ trio of goalkeeper Donovan Bernard, defensive midfielder Tichaona Chipunza and striker Clive Augusto.

They also signed the Dynamos trio of right-back Phakamani Dube, central midfielder Brett Amidu and winger Valentine Kadonzvo as well as winger Marlvin Gaki from Harare City. In mid-season, utility player Liberty Chakoroma joined the Gamecocks from Ngezi.

Their title charge somehow lost steam after they lost striker Augusto to South African side Maritzburg United in mid-season.

Augusto had banged in 14 goals by the time he left in mid-season and no other player was able to surpass his tally and he claimed the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Golden Boot award.

Losing Augusto to Maritzburg and veteran striker Obidiah Tarumbwa, who joined Southern Region Division One side Talen Vision, left Chicken Inn crippled as they went on to have a terrible second half of the season. – @ZililoR