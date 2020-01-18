Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association (BMCA) chairman Godwin Dube has set his sights at developing the gentleman’s game in the city.

Dube, who was appointed chairman in June last year, got involved in cricket as an eight-year-old and continued with the sport throughout his primary education level. He was given a scholarship by Zimbabwe Cricket as one of the upcoming talented youngsters in the country.

“As you look back over the years, that has been an unfortunate weakness for us. We have been lagging behind in developing the game, drawing our players from a limited number of schools because of the prevailing situation in the country, equipment is expensive and most schools can’t afford and end up only sticking to books,” he said.

The country had a strong training programme in the past that produced the likes of Tatenda Taibu, Stuart Matsikenyeri and Elton Chigumbura, among others.

Bulawayo has two Cricket Development Centres housed at Emakhandeni Cricket Club and Bulawayo Athletic Club and Dube said he is ready for the challenge to develop cricket at the grassroots level.

“It is a challenge that I look forward to in terms of developing the game of cricket and also improving the structures that are in place,” he said.

There are tertiary institutions affiliated to the BMCA leagues namely the National University of Science and Technology and Bulawayo Polytechnic.

“We have youngsters playing in our league, actually they make 70 percent of players in the local leagues especially in the second and third leagues but we don’t have schools affiliated to the association,” Dube said.