Tamale-based award winning rapper Sherif Abdul Majeed popularly known as Maccasio, kick-started the year 2020 with a historic album launch held on Saturday in Tamale.

Dubbed “Zero 2 Hero,” the fourth studio album contains 14 songs and featured top Ghanaian rappers including Medikal and Guru.

As part of the concert, the “Dagomba girl” hit maker organised health walk to fortify the youth to ensure patronage of the programme.

The launch was climaxed with performances from Don Sigli, Fadlan, Wizchild, Sapashini, Gaffachi, Choggu Boys, Flawa, Teflon Flex, Ras Tony, Wumbee, among others.

Maccasio sparked the night with electrifying performances which got his fan based called ’69 Fan’ and other patrons entertained.

He performed some of his hit tracks including “Money, Rap King-Kong” among others to get patrons dance to his tempo.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Times Weekend,the talented singer stated that he launched the album to prove his mettle to fans and music admirers.

“I want to encourage my fans to keep up the fight because success comes to those who put their mind on it,” he said.

Maccasio urged fans to do away with negativities and setbacks, adding that “push hard to gain what you want, it does not matter your educational background or family status; you can reach the top just like I did.”

In 2018, he won the “Breakout Act of The Year” at 3Music Awards and the “Most Promising Artiste” at Ghana Music Awards South Africa (SA) and also won the “Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year” award at 2019 United Kingdom (UK) Ghana Music Awards.