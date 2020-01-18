Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

HWANGE District in Matabeleland North is planning to draft a district disaster preparedness plan spelling out roles for each stakeholder and help in resource mobilisation.

The district convened a workshop on Wednesday to capacitate all stakeholders to be able to swiftly and effectively attend to disasters.

The initiative is expected to lead to the drafting of a district disaster preparedness plan which will spell out roles for each stakeholder and help in resource mobilization.

Drafting of the document will start on January 30.

The workshop was also meant to take stock of the district Civil Protection Unit (CPU) preparedness in case of disaster as well as lead to the setting up of sub committees to work with the district CPU.

Hwange Colliery Company hosted the workshop at Hwange Colliery Hospital on behalf of the CPU.

Acting Hwange District Development Coordinator Mr Simbarashe Kayela chaired the meeting and called on all stakeholders in the district to be on alert and work together in averting as well as attending to disasters.

Road traffic accidents, drowning and human-wildlife conflict were identified as the major disasters facing the district.

There were concerns from stakeholders about the absence of the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority at the workshop despite the district having the highest cases of deaths due to human-wildlife conflict.

Hwange Colliery Company safety and health manager Mr Butholezwe Dube who spoke about safety rules implored every citizen to value safety.

“We are all members of CPU and as Hwange Colliery we value our input towards safety. This is a good starting point for the year and we hope to work together for a disaster free district,” he said. – @ncubeleon