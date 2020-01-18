Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

ENGLISH Premier League leaders, Liverpool fans in Bulawayo held their first clean-up campaign which started at TM Meikles and stretched to Fifth Avenue yesterday morning.

The club was formed from a WhatsApp group for Liverpool fans based in and around Bulawayo in December 2019, which has been motivated by the good performance of Liverpool FC in the EPL.

One supporter, Philani Mabhena said this is an awareness campaign in maintaining clean environments in Bulawayo to curb the outbreak of diseases such as cholera, typhoid and others associated with unclean environments.

“It is an awareness campaign as a way of giving back to the community in a small way that we have done today (yesterday). We are also trying to bring all Liverpool fans together and we will plan other community-related programmes soon for Bulawayo and hopefully Zimbabwe,” Mabhena said.

He said the campaign was also for the love of the game and Liverpool FC. Their club set a record for Europe’s top five leagues of 61 points from the opening 21 games of a football season.

They also have accumulated an enormous 104 points across 38 matches, comprising 33 wins and five draws in the EPL, a record total by any team across a 38-match spell in the competition’s history.

“The club has been doing very well. I think the confidence in the camp is very high. We have nothing to fear and tomorrow we are playing our long time rivals Manchester United at home. I believe our approach this time will be different from the match at Old Trafford. We are looking forward to our two African players getting on the scoresheet,” Mabhena said.