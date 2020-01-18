Telecel (and the other networks, probably) are in talks with POTRAZ to get tariffs adjusted to keep up with the inflationary nature of the economy.

According to Zim Morning Post, the MNO is asking for an adjustment of tariffs among other requests which they believe will turn the business around.

Telecel is reportedly in discussions with power authorities and government officials in the Energy Ministry in order to get a dedicated power line to their switching centres. The company is also reportedly investing in Tesla solar batteries as alternative power sources for its base stations.

The MNO is also looking to address network disruptions that subscribers have been complaining about:

In order to mitigate these challenges, the company has been on a very aggressive import substitution and local skills transfer. The company’s main switching centres are in an industrial area and have been subjected to prolonged power outages, which have resulted in the company’s technological operating costs ballooning due to the use of alternative power, particularly diesel and has in turn affected base stations’ availability in other parts of the country.