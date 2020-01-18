Midlands Bureau Chief

SIX thousand head of cattle have succumbed to drought in the Midlands province, forcing some farmers to sell their animals at giveaway prices.

While the pasture situation has improved a little following heavy rains that have been falling in the province in the last three weeks, Midlands Provincial Crop and Livestock Officer, Mrs Medlinah Magwenzi urged farmers to exercise caution and introduce supplementary feeding until water and pastures are more readily available.

She said 2 000 cattle had died by October last year and the figure had risen to 6 000 in December.The worst affected districts are Gokwe North and Gokwe South as well as Mberengwa where over 3 000 cattle succumbed to drought.“Before the coming of the rains which have been received in parts of the province, farmers had lost over 6 000 head of cattle to drought. The most affected districts being Gokwe North and South and Mberengwa,” she said.

She said some desperate farmers were selling some of their cattle at giveaway prices to salvage something as the pastures and water are still not readily available.

“Here the statistics are only for the reported cases. Some farmers are not reporting meaning the number could be far more than this,” she said.

Mrs Magwenzi said there are about 922 890 cattle in the province. She said farmers should try by all means to get supplementary feed such as grass and wheat straw to feed especially cattle.

Those who can sell some of their beasts, Mrs Magwenzi said are also encouraged to do so as that may leave them with reasonable numbers of cattle. “With the rains upon us, farmers should be on the lookout for diseases like anthrax and foot and mouth. Farmers are urged to closely monitor their cattle,” she said.