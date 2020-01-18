Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A new night club, VIP Club Ace which was the centre of attraction during the Victoria Falls Carnival is set to open in Victoria Falls this Easter to provide a rare night treat that has been lacking in the resort town over the years.

Dubbed “The Club that Thunders”, the club which did a test-run during the carnival days will definitely be a welcome development to many tourists, who for years, had been forced to retire to their hotel rooms early as there was no proper nightspot which they could patronise. Locals who appreciate the finer things in life, will also have a classy place where they can go and pop their bottles.

Victoria Falls’ only notable nightspots which people can patronise are Shoestrings and Comfort Pub and Grill which are not high-end.

VIP Club Ace, a brainchild of two local entrepreneurs Thulani Mpofu and Pedzi Chimbwanda and US-based Darren Moore once open, will run from 6PM to 6AM.

Mpofu said after giving people a feel of their club last month when they hosted a three-day inauguration party which had wild music, dance and food and cameo appearances from socialites, Uncle Rolen and Ginimbi, they proved that the idea is what Victoria Falls has been lacking.

“We hosted a festive pop-up between 29 and 31 December and the venue, through a marquee we erected, offered a sneak preview to the future permanent world class club we’re setting in Victoria Falls. It demonstrated Club Ace’s commitment to top-notch quality and customer experience,” said Mpofu.

He said they were in the process of constructing the club but could not be drawn into revealing where the club will be based.

“The permanent club will open during Easter at a prominent hospitality venue and promises to be the most exciting new entertainment venue in Victoria Falls in more than a decade,” said Mpofu.

The club, Mpofu said was influenced by among others, LIV in Miami, The Box in London and Barbarosa Lounge in Shanghai and seeks to blend local art, culture and relaxed vibes in partnership with unnamed local brands.

Explaining the VIP tag on the club’s name, Mpofu said it was not there to segregate people, but simply states that everyone who visits the club gets a VIP experience. — @ncubeleon