WhatsApp’s media sharing option is down for a number of users around the world.

It’s unclear exactly how long users have been unable to send media (audios/videos/images) but down detector notes an influx of 30 WhatsApp fault reports being logged between 1230-1 pm CAT.

With WhatsApp yet to comment on the issue it’s also hard to know just how many users are affected but the following regions are affected:

Regions that are also affected. PS: These are not all the affected regions but people who have complained on Down Detector