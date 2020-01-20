Desmond Nleya, Chronicle Reporter

AMACIMBI have brought relief to some Bulawayo residents who are flocking to harvest them in areas near the city.

A Chronicle news crew visited Mophani area near Solusi last week and witnessed a number of people harvesting the delicacy.

In interviews, they said their harvests were mainly for domestic consumption. The rush for amacimbi in the area has, however, led to the destruction of the environment as harvesters are also cutting down trees for firewood.

“I don’t intend to sell them because things are tough and I cannot afford to buy meat. So, this is actually a relief to my family because we now have relish,” said a man who only identified himself as Mr Nkiwane.

People started harvesting amacimbi in the area some three weeks ago.

“This is my first time here, but it seems I am late because there is nothing left. I came with my neighbours with the hope of finding relish”, said Collet Sibanda (50) from Cowdray Park suburb.

The amacimbi rush is mostly experienced around this time of the year in Matabeleland South districts such as Gwanda, Beitbridge, Matobo and Mangwe. People from as far as Mutare flock to the province, most intending to harvest or buy them for resale back home.

“Usually, I get amacimbi from Gwanda, so to get them here is a blessing for me,” said Chipo Mugwati (27) from Nkulumane 12 suburb.

Amacimbi also known as madora in Shona have been a good source of protein for generations across southern Africa.