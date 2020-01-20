Munashe Muchero Herald Reporter

POLICE in Harare have arrested at least 31 pirate taxi and kombi drivers, while their vehicles were impounded for picking and dropping passengers at undesignated points in the central business district (CBD).

The arrests were made during an ongoing operation to restore sanity in the city centre. Police also arrested 10 people for illegal vending and 13 others for obstructing the free movement of traffic.

Harare police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Webster Dzvova said: “So far we have arrested 10 kombi drivers in the CBD for using undesignated areas to pick and drop passengers.

“We also arrested 21 mushikashika (pirate taxis) operators, 13 people for obstruction and 10 for illegal vending. We are looking forward to arresting more of the mushikashika crews with a view to ending their illegal operations.”

Asst Insp Dzvova said all the impounded kombis, were taken to the Harare City Council yard awaiting inspection by the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID).

He said police will continue with the operations in and around the city to restore law and order.

“There is no going back and we will only rest when sanity prevails,” he said.

Asst Insp Dzvova said they were aware that most operators were in the habit of violating the rules and regulations of the road during the night, adding that the police were ready to deal with them.

He said police will deploy more officers during the night.

“The kombi and mushikashika drivers are in the habit of driving cautiously during the day, but they often change behaviour during peak hours and at night,” said Asst Insp Dzvova. “They will be picking and dropping passengers anywhere in the city centre.

“However, we are aware of that rowdy behaviour and we have more officers on the ground during the night to ensure that all those engaging in lawlessness are brought to book.”