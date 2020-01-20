Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS are set to hold three-day trials for their development side Bosso 90 starting tomorrow at the Highlanders Sports Club.

Bosso 90, who compete in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League, serve as a feeder to the first team.

“Highlanders FC cordially invite young and talented players for its three-day developmental side Bosso 90 trials to be held at the Highlanders Sports Club between Tuesday the 21st and Thursday the 23rd of January 2019. Trialists must bring their own training kit and they should be 20 years old or below,” the club said in a statement on its official website.

“Successful players will be drafted into Bosso 90, which is the last stage of the club’s developmental side before the first team. Developmental side coaches Melusi Sibanda, Siza Khoza and Daniel Ngwenya will conduct the trials.”

Highlanders have not promoted any player from last year’s squad, but a number of players from the side are knocking on the first team doors.

Midfielders Darlington Mukuli, Dominic Jaricha and striker Dalubuhle Dlodlo lead the list of players expected to be promoted to the first team in the Premier Soccer League. Exciting left-back Archford Faira and Donnet Fosho also made a name for themselves last year in Division One.

Bosso have three junior teams, the Under-14s, Under-16s and Under-18s in addition to Bosso 90. – @innocentskizoe