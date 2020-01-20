Rutendo Ngara, Court Reporter

A MAN from Fort Rixon in Matabeleland South province who allegedly struck his friend with a broken bottle for trying to intervene in a fight has appeared in court.

Brighton Sibanda (22) of Pioneer Village appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Lizwe Jamela facing an attempted murder charge.

He was remanded out of custody to February 4 for trial.

He allegedly struck Mr Headboy Moyo (22) with a broken bottle when he tried to restrain him during a fight.

Prosecuting, Mr Terrance Chakabuda said on December 29 last year, Sibanda was drinking beer at Pioneer Village Business Centre when a misunderstanding ensued between himself and other patrons Tonny Ncube and Sunboy Moyo.

The court heard that when Mr Moyo tried to stop the fight, Sibanda allegedly turned the heat on him.

“The accused person allegedly struck the complainant with an empty beer bottle on the forehead before he stabbed him in the left side of the chest once using a broken piece of the bottle,” said Mr Chakabuda.

Other patrons rescued Mr Moyo and took him to his homestead.

The accused was arrested for attacking his [email protected]