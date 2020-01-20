Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

LEGENDARY footballer Ronald ‘Gidiza’ Sibanda is set to bounce back into the mainstream game as Bulawayo City FC manager, as the club continues with its quest to be an employer of choice for former footballers.

Sibanda, a midfield general during his playing days at his childhood side Zimbabwe Saints, Amazulu, Dynamos and the national team, remains arguably the greatest ball distributor the country has ever produced.

While both Bulawayo City chairman Jerry Sibanda and public relations officer Thandiwe Moyo could not confirm that Amakhosi had roped in Sibanda to replace Eddie Chivero, usually reliable sources confirmed to Chronicle Sport that the deal had been sealed.

“Talks have been going on for a while now between the two parties and it’s all pointing to an agreement and I think in the next couple of days an official announcement will be made by the club. I don’t know what really led to the decision to relieve Chivero of his duties, but it looks like some within the power structures just did not like the fella, largely because of his perceived involvement in national football politics,” said the source.

The appointment of Sibanda comes hard on the heels of the team’s engagement of another ex-footballer Sikhumbuzo Ndebele as chief executive officer last week.

“At the moment I can’t comment on that as I have been away on leave. Maybe you can ask our board member Horace Ndubiwa, I have nothing,” said City chairman Jerry Sibanda.

Repeated calls to Ndubiwa hit a brickwall as his mobile phone numbers were unreachable.