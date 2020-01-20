Sports Reporter

THE Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Tinoda Machakaire, has urged organisations, individuals and politicians to join hands with the Government in supporting sporting talent at grassroots.

Speaking at a sports tournament held by Zvimba North MP, Marrian Chombo, Machakaire said there was need to support talent in the communities by providing platforms for the youth to express themselves and opportunities for nurturing.

“We need to capacitate our youth by developing their talents like this. Today we are in Honourable Chombo’s constituency tomorrow we go to Honourable Philip Chiyangwa’s constituency developing talent. As a ministry we are fully behind that,” Machakaire said.

He said there was need to motivate the youth with talent of different disciplines.

“Let’s not focus on soccer and netball alone, we need to see all sporting activities, basketball, chess, pool and rugby so that we encourage them to take their talents forward,” he said.

The youthful MP said his Ministry would give maximum support to such activities that encourage the development of sports at grassroots level.

“As the Government we are fully supporting people like Honourable Chombo. Sport is now a multi-billion-dollar industry that can contribute to the accomplishment of President Mnangagwa’s vision 2030,” he added.

Cosafa president Phillip Chiyangwa, who was part of the guests of honour, said it was important for parents to support the development of talent.

“We need to support our talented children. They can go far with those talents.

“If you notice, there is a lot of talent at grassroots level and we need to support that,” he said.

Several individuals went away with prizes and participating teams got sporting kits as well as cash just for participating.

Chombo thanked Machakaire and Chiyangwa for their kind gesture, saying that would motivate a number of young people to pursue their talents.

“We want to thank President Mnangagwa for giving us people like Honourable Machakaire, they have been very supportive and that is one way to capacitate our youths in sports. They will go far,” she said.