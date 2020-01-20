Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A 55-YEAR-OLD Gwanda man committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree along a river which is behind his homestead over an undisclosed issue.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred in Bethel Village on Friday at around 5AM.

He said Lovemore Dube was found hanging after he had left a note telling his family where they would find his body.

“I can confirm that we recorded a case of suicide by hanging which occurred in Bethel Village. Lovemore Dube woke up at around 5AM and didn’t tell anyone where he was going and he went to a river which is behind his homestead where he hanged himself from a tree with a rope. His nephew woke up preparing to go to school when he saw a letter on the table written by his uncle saying they would find him at a river behind their kraal.

“The nephew showed the letter to his brother and they went to the river and found their uncle hanging from a tree. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene. The reason for the suicide is yet to be established,’’ he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele said most cases of suicide were recorded as a result of problems faced by people. He urged members of the public to desist from committing suicide but rather engage counsellors.

If people have problems they should talk to pastors, community leaders, family elders, professional counsellors or anyone who can assist them instead of committing suicide, he [email protected]