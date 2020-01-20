Tourism players and the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church inVictoria Falls have donated various items comprising foodstuffs,clothes and blankets to victims of floods in Hwange.

At least 39 families were evacuated and are being housed at HwangeColliery guest house in Lwendulu suburbs and some private houses inCinderella where they desperately are in need of food and other provisions after losing almost all their belongings to the floods that hit Hwange on Saturday.

Hotels and tour operators under the banner of the HospitalityAssociation of Zimbabwe donated foodstuffs and water while ENGVictoria Falls branch handed various kinds of grocery items, clothes and blankets mobilised form church members.