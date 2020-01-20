Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A MAN from Bulawayo has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for assaulting a stranger before stabbing him twice in the back.

Herod Swazi (31) whose residential address is unknown, stabbed Mr Kelvin Mlotshwa (32) of Pelandaba suburb with a knife while he was in the company of his wife.

Swazi pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared before Western Commonage Magistrate Ms Tancy Dube. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Four months of the sentence were suspended for three years on condition that he does not within that period commit a similar offence.

Prosecuting, Mr Tapiwa Solani said on December 31 last year at around 11PM, Mr Mlotshwa was walking along siyephambili Drive near Falakhe Funeral Parlour with his wife Ms Samantha Nkumba when they were approached by Swazi from behind.

“The accused person struck the complainant once on the back of the head with a stone and he fell down. He went on to stab him twice in the back,” he said.

Mr Mlotshwa was rescued by his wife and other members of the public who apprehended his attacker.

Swazi was taken to the police while Mr Mlotshwa was rushed to hospital for medical attention.

A medical report was compiled and it shows that Mr Mlotshwa suffered head and back injuries which were likely to result in him being disabled on the left hand.