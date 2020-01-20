Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AWARD-WINNING gospel musician, Knowledge Nkiwane who is popular for promoting his music using a pushcart, ironically broke his foot trying to avoid somebody’s pushcart in Bulawayo last month.

Following the freak accident which occurred at Marc’s Garage corner Josiah Tongogara St and Leopold Takawira Ave on December 24, Nkiwane’s doctor in South Africa has recommended that he rests for six weeks.

Nkiwane who is in plaster, is expected back on the streets in March.

The singer who is in South Africa with his family, is known by many in Bulawayo for moving around the CBD dancing to his music played from a pushcart carrying a very big speaker while selling his CDs.

Narrating his ordeal, Nkiwane said: “I was at Marc’s Garage and I saw a bus so I wanted to rush to it to ask the driver how much it cost to travel to South Africa. In my rush, there was a man pushing his cart and in a bid to avoid him, I stepped on a stone. I then fell and broke my foot,”

He said he was travelling to South Africa to visit his family after a hectic 2019.

“My foot was swollen for some time and when I got to South Africa, the doctors told me that I broke my foot and it needed plaster,” said Nkiwane.

He said he will soon work on a song about this misfortune and said he was confident the song will be another hit.