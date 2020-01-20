Johannesburg — Just one day after the death of veteran musician Steve Fataar, South Africa has lost another music icon.

Guitarist Jethro Butow has died in a car accident, according to reports.

Speaking to Channel24 on Sunday evening, musician Anton Goosen confirmed that Jethro had died, though was not able to confirm any other details surrounding the apparent crash.

Both Anton and Jethro are South African Rock Hall of Fame inductees and had collaborated on a number of projects.

“He was a legend. One of the most brilliant guitarists in this country,” Anton recalled.

Anton and Jethro had first worked together in 1979 when Jethro played the guitar on his album.

He remembers Jethro as “very zen”, saying that he was highly respected in the industry.

According to information found on Jethro’s Facebook page, the star’s accolades include playing for Pavarotti and the 3 Tenors, and being the “official guitarist for the Idols band.” He has also featured on numerous albums.

