AfroDigital is one of the most prominent Digital Marketing schools in Zimbabwe and they are kicking off 2020 with a Digital Skills Workshop targeted at women in business.
The ZW$50 workshop will be held on the 25th of January at The Nexus, B2C Co-Working Space at Batanai Gardens.
Topics to be covered include:
- Brand Visibility – Tips on making your business and personal brands visible on Google and social media platforms. Visibility is key for digital success.
- Digital Marketing Tools – The quality of the tools used determines how easily something will be done. Achieve more by using better tools.
- Basic Graphic Design – Learn basic graphics design to get put your digital marketing act together. Make fliers, presentations, and all on your own!
- Entrepreneurship Tips – How can someone take advantage of the digital platform to launch their dream business? Get tips from someone who has done it.
- Accounting Tools – Make quotations, invoices and receipts on the go. Have your clients automatically followed up by this cool free tool.
- Loads of discounts – Get discounts on digital marketing certification, website design, social media marketing and many more. A little saving goes a long way.
If you’re interested in registering for the workshop, you can do so at AfroDigital’s website
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
Leave a Reply