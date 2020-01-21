Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Genius Kadungure must pay an additional US$58 000 excise duty for one of his recently imported top-of-the-range vehicles, a Bentley Continental GT, that he had undervalued on its arrival.

The vehicle is under an embargo, although being kept at Kadungure’s house.

He is expected to pay up by Friday under the order issued last Friday by High Court judge Justice Webster Chinamora.

He had previously paid US$82 450 as duty.

Explaining matters, Kadungure’s lawyer Mr Brighton Pabwe said: “Zimra did its reconciliations and my client Kadungure was ordered to top up duty by US$58 469,09.

“Initially, he had paid US$82 450. The car remains on embargo at his house until duty is paid before or by 24 January.”

The development comes after Kadungure had approached the High Court last week seeking an order to prohibit the Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) from confiscating the vehicle that is valued at R1,9 million.

Zimra officials and police officers from the Vehicle Theft Squad (VTS) visited Kadungure’s Domboshava residence last week to impound the vehicle.

Kadungure told the court that he bought the vehicle from a South African company through his courier and clearing agents and took delivery of it on January 5.

Kadungure was also suing Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube in his official capacity.

He was contesting the constitutionality of the Customs and Excise Act section that prohibits any civil proceedings to be taken against Zimra without giving six months’ notice in terms of the State Liabilities Act.