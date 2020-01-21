Bongani Ndlovu/Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondents

Patrice Manyathela, organiser of the Amapiano Kings – DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small’s upcoming event in Bulawayo says he will not hesitate causing the arrest of those who will attempt using fake tickets to gain entry into the show.

This comes after a fake concert tickets scam hit Bulawayo during the festive season and left some show promoters counting their losses.

Manyathela’s show is set to take place at the Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) this Saturday as part of his birthday celebration.

But, knowing well about December’s happenings at the same venue, where SA hip hop star Sjava performed and had people gaining entry using fake tickets, Manyathela said he has come up with strict measures to avoid being defrauded.

“There are fake tickets circulating and this has gotten us worried. We don’t want to resort to it, but if a person buys a fake ticket and gets caught, they’ll be handed over to the police.

“As such, there’s no pass out, meaning once you enter the venue, you can’t leave. If you decide to leave, it’ll mean your ticket will become invalid,” said Manyathela. He added that they have incorporated some security features on their tickets.

“We might run at a loss if we aren’t careful so the tickets bought at designated points shall have security features. These features are only known to us,” said Manyathela. As such, the South Africa-based Manyathela who is also a music promoter said they released limited advance tickets which are already on sale.

“Advance tickets have been limited to 100 each for VIP and general entry. Once they run out, people can buy them at the venue.”

He said all is set for the party with the two South African artistes expected to jet into the city on Saturday afternoon. Known to many as the Scorpion Kings, Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa are the hottest duo in Southern Africa currently as they have managed to produce hit after hit including Akulaleki by Samthing Soweto and Shasha, Vula Vala ft Nokwazi and Nana Thula ft Njelic. This will be the first time both artistes will be performing in Bulawayo this year after two successful separate shows last year. This time, since they are performing jointly and with their Phoyisa song which they released at the beginning of the month topping charts, they are likely to fill the venue.