Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

LIVESTOCK farmers in Matabeleland region are pinning their hopes on the rains that have started falling across the country.

The wet spell, which is being experienced across the country comes as a relief to communal farmers in Matabeleland region although they continue to grapple with the grim effects of drought.

Many farmers have already lost cattle due to drought and crops planted with the early rains have wilted.

Confirmed reports indicate that Matabeleland South province early this month lost more than 15 000 cattle while in Matabeleland North more than 6 000 cattle had succumbed to drought by end of last November.

The Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) president Mr Abdul Nyathi said there was hope for livestock as it started raining last week across the country.

He said grass was starting to regenerate.

“We have high hopes that livestock will survive as we have received rains all over the country especially the southern region. Pastures are improving in most areas,” said Mr Nyathi.

He said farmers want the rains to continue so that there is significant inflows into dams and other water bodies.

“We are praying for the rains to continue so that we have adequate water in our dams and other water bodies,” said Mr Nyathi.

Recently, Agritex urged farmers in Matabeleland North to diversify and grow fodder and legumes to counter the adverse effects of drought. — @pridesinstinctz