Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Metropolitan Rugby Football Board spokesperson Simba Dangah said they are satisfied with the first week of the Cheetahs’ sevens national trials held at Belgravia Sports Club in Harare at the weekend.

Bulawayo and Harare provinces sent two teams each for the trials while Midlands, Mutare, Marondera and Tertiary Colleges each entered one.

The players underwent rigorous fitness assessment and technical skills’ tests specific to sevens’ rugby format.

“We are gearing up for the final national trials at Belgravia Sports Club on January 25. These will be the final trials to select the squad for the Cheetahs,” said Dangah.

He said the Zimbabwe developmental rugby side, the Goshawks, are being prepared to provide backup players should there be injuries in the Cheetahs camp.

“Plans are to have the Goshawks playing more often to create a good pool of players that can fill in slots when we have injuries in the Cheetahs’ camp. Our strength should be in our numbers and our feeder system should be vibrant and competitive,” he said.

Bulawayo are set to name their travelling teams on Thursday and the coaches have been confirmed as Busani Ncube, Lloyd Machanjaire and Ruben Kumpasa while Dangah and Themba Phiri are the managers.