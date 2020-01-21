Takudzwa Chitsiga, Harare Bureau

SPECIAL Olympics Zimbabwe will send five athletes for the inaugural Pan Africa Games to be held in Cairo, Egypt, tomorrow.

The Special Olympics Zimbabwe team will participate in athletics and reported for camp on Sunday ahead of their departure tomorrow.

Zimbabwe’s delegation will comprise of athletes from different provinces and they include Cleopatra Anesu Mero, Patience Zvikomborero Mudarikwa, Mufarowashe Shambira, Barbra Njovo and Lisalobuhle NomaSwazi Hleza.

The officials, who will accompany the team, include coach Cheryl Hove, Paul Kaunda (head of delegation) and Spencer Banda (the media personnel).

The first ever Pan Africa Games are being held under the auspices of the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El- Sisi who is the chairman of African Union.

Over 1 000 athletes from 47 African countries with Special Olympics Programmes will participate in a competition which will last for one week.

Athletes will compete in four sport codes, namely athletics, basketball, bocce and football.

Zimbabwe will make history as the first ever Pan African Games in the continent will have several guest and celebrities in attendance.

Also expected to be part of the games is Special Olympics International CEO Mary Davis and the Egyptian President H.E Abdel Fattah El-Sisi who will address the athletes during the opening ceremony.