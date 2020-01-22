Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

ZANU-PF Midlands province yesterday launched a $370 000 community bakeries programme with 10 constituencies receiving the first lot of the revolving fund.

The loan package comes in form of baking ingredients like flour with beneficiaries expected to start paying back the money after three weeks.

The programme is being financed by the Women’s Bank and is expected to be rolled out to all the districts and wards so that the communities have access to cheaper confectionery items while empowering themselves.

Launching the programme in Gweru, the Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Larry Mavima said the programme — a brain child of the ruling party — is aimed at providing affordable bread to members of the public adding that it is open to all Zimbabweans.

“We want you to produce your own cheap foodstuffs. Women Bank is funding this programme. Remember it’s a loan and not donation. We therefore need to work together so that we pay back this loan.

“If we fail to pay back it means we let down other beneficiaries. Members of Parliament, please make sure after four weeks the loan is paid back. It’s a big challenge to you. It’s about uplifting our livelihoods. It’s about empowerment,” he said.

Minister Mavima said Zanu-PF is involved in a number of empowerment programmes for its people.

“Zanu-PF is an empowering party. Projects for everyone from the youths to the women are being implemented and we must be found participating.

“The revolving funds should go to all the 28 constituencies. Now only 10 have benefited at this launch.

“Let’s make sure we drive this programme ahead of 2023. Let’s start passing each other the ball, let’s work for our people, for our party, for our President, “ he said.

Bakeries in Vungu, Chirumhanzu, Chiwundura, Zvishavane Ngezi, Silobela, Shurugwi North, Mberengwa South, Gumunyu, Gokwe North Nembudziya, Gokwe Mapfungautsi constituencies received the first starter packs.