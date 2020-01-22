Desmond Nleya, Chronicle Reporter

A BULAWAYO family is looking for a man who went missing a year ago after being discharged from hospital.

Mr Tawanda Chiradza (36) of Makokoba suburb has been missing since February 2019.

His aunt Ms Tambudzai Rhoda Chiradza said she had been searching for her nephew to no avail.

“I have been to many places searching for him, hospitals, Khami prison and even the police but still there is no trace,” she said.

Tawanda was once admitted to Ingutsheni Central Hospital due to drug abuse.

“He has been to Ingutsheni, but his brother took him and that’s when he went missing in February. He is tall, light in complexion and has a big scorpion tattoo on one of his hands,” said Ms Chiradza.

She said when he was brought home from the hospital, he made a U-turn at the door and was never seen again.

Ms Chiradza appealed to those who may have information on his whereabouts to contact her on 0777 635 239 or any nearest police [email protected] Ndazi