Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

HIP-HOP sensation Ti Gonzi, who wrapped up last year in style by walking away with three gongs at the Zimbabwe Hip Hop Music Awards, is topping the 2020 Changamire Festival Awards with 11 nominations followed by King 98 who has nine.

The hip hop awards ceremony which is in its fifth year has been slated for next Wednesday at Dreams nightclub in Harare with Zambian musician Mic Burner also billed to perform.

Ti Gonzi is nominated for Best Male, Best Collaboration, Best Hip Hop Verse, Best Hip Hop Chorus and twice in the Song of the Year category for his hit Kure with Ishan and his single Enzo nemaPumacol among other categories. Closely following TiGonzi is 21-year-old King 98 followed by Hillzy with eight nominations and hip hop artiste Kikky Badass with six nominations. Coco WeAfrica, Stunner and Benvolio R.T are all tied on five nominations.

At the awards ceremony which seeks to recognise up-and-coming talent, Bulawayo is highly represented by Asaph who has four nods and songstress Blaq Diva Quin, producer Larynx and duo DJ’s Motion Entertainment.

Founder of the awards, Jackson “Zimboy” Muchechetere, who is behind the Changamire Hip Hop Festival, said all is in place for the awards ceremony which has grown tremendously.

“When we started the Changamire awards in 2016, we only had 10 categories and now we have 30 categories covering almost every Hip-hop genre showing how much the event has grown,” Zimboy said.

“Changamire is however, based on artistes who perform at the festivals or are directly affiliated with the Changamire festival so we look into prominent artists who are really making a mark in the streets.”

Below is a full list of the nominees;

BEST MALE

Takura, TiGonz, Stunner, Crooger, King 98 (S.A), Asaph

BEST FEMALE

Shashl, Natasha Muz, Kikky Badass, Lua Peris (Gweru), Cerise West, Tashamiswa

BEST NEWCOMER

Tanto Wavie, Benvolio R.T, King 98, Ishan, N.T.A, Hillzy

SONG OF THE YEAR

Gokamu – Coco WeAfrica, Zvemoyo – Takura, Famba murima – T Gonz, Kure – Ishan ft T Gonz, Mabazooker, Enzo nemaPumacol – T Gonz, Tungamirai – Crooger ft Bryan K

BEST ALBUM

Ghetto Chronicles – Stunner, Francesca – King 98, Boo Tape 1 Mysteries of a toxic love – Benvolio R.T, Fresh Prince of Senga – Fetty Swazy , Something From Nothing – Dj Steers, Queen’s Speech – Natasha Muz

BEST FREESTYLE

Kikky Badass, Phreshy, Tashamiswa, Natasha Muz, Slinx, Blaq Diva Quin

BEST PRODUCER

Jamal, Dj Tamuka, Billberry, Chiwedah, Larynx, GtBeats

BEST COLLABORATION

Tungamirai-Crooger ft Bryan K, Kure-Ishan ft T Gonz, Wacko -King 98 ft Nasty C,Layliz, Special meat- Tricky j ft Tehn Diamond, Tv room – Hillzy ft Gary Mapanzure, Huruwek- Stunner ft T Gonz

CHANGAMIRE BIGGEST BOSSES

Donchichi, Lord Paul, Uncle Rolland, Chimpah, Power Circle, Lusha

MOST RELEVANT CLUB DJ

Royal Djs, Raydizz, Dj Crocx, Selekta Base, Dj Mutu, Dj Stavo

HIP HOP PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Stunner, Shashl, Dj Stavo, Kikky Badass, Ray Vines, Selekta Base

BEST DANCE

Dony & Rony, Flip Floppers, Magnetic Force, Lisa Tanaka, D Boi Mash, Elpee Dual Choreography

BEST MODEL/VIXEN

Nazira, Lyndy, Natasha Andrews, Kayla, Yellow Chyna (Mutare), Tatalisa

BEST HIP HOP VERSE

Mabazooker 1st verse- T Gonz, Gokum 1st verse-Coco WeAfrica, Kure Last verse – T Gonz, Bho Zvekuti 1st verse -Tashamiswa, Shoko 1st verse -King 98 ft Exq, Don Gaya 1st verse-gTBeats

BEST HIP HOP CHORUS

Rich Nusty- Milk the cows, Tanto Wavie- John Chibadura, Tashamiswa ft Asaph – Bho Zvekuti, Takura- Zvemoyo, Hillzy Ft Garry Mapanzure – TV Room, Ishan ft T Gonz – Kure

BEST CO-ORDINATED HIP HOP EVENT

Dj Stavo & Friends, Ivyson Tour, Francesca Album Launch, Legacy Tour, Benvolio RT Album Launch, Afternoon ChillOut (Gweru)

BEST PERFORMANCE ACT

T Gonz, King 98, Alchemy, Kikky Badass, Natasha Muz, Ammara Brown

BEST HIP HOP GROUP/DUO

Motion Entertainment, Team Bho, Young Games Entertainment, Extreme Ent (Selekta Base & Shashl), Hillzy & Garry Mapanzure, Hip Hop YekuGhetto

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Alchemy, Ninja kid, Legion, Ammara Brown, Garry Mapanzure, Coco WeAfrica

BEST BRAND SUPPORTING HIP HOP

Chicken Hut, Tecno Mobile, Impala Car Rental, Spinalong, Unplugged zw, Events Hub

BEST DIASPORA

Mogba The Charmer (Dubai), Yung Parker (China), Hillzy (SA), Benvolio RT (SA), Fucci (China), Briss Mbada (S.A)

BEST HIP HOP BRAND

Mahein Glam (Gweru), Mukukuzvi, Dubbz Ent (Gweru), Chasers,l Empire 263, The Ninjas (Chinhoyi)

BEST CLUB SUPPORTING HIP HOP

Club Connect (Harare), Woods Sensation (HRE), Pabloz (Gweru), Bar Code (Mutare), Pabloz (Harare), Liquids (Masvingo)

BEST VIDEO

Don Gaya – gTBeats, Zindoga- Alchemy, Wacko – King 98 ft Nasty C & Layliz -Gokamu – Coco WeAfrica, Bata pasi – Kikky Badass, John Chibadura – Tanto Wavie

MOST RELEVANT STUDIO

No Limits-Jamal, Young Games Ent-Quozor, Mula Nation-Scripmula, Military Touch-Dj Tamuka & Rodney, Big Bass Entertainment, VGM – Mars on the Beat

BEST HIP HOP HUSTLE

Ray Vines, Mupsy, Selekta Base, Ric Chasers, Dj Stavo, Crooger, King 98

BEST LYRICIST

Asaph, Sway The 3rd, Benvolio R.T, Trey XL, Hillzy, T Gonz

BEST FASHION DESIGNER/ORIGINATOR

Ric Chasers, Dee Suits Studios, Nigel-Zim Apparels, Cynthia – Mahein Glam, Marshy-Wear Your Car, King Casheyz-Royal Blood

BEST UNDERGROUND

Funky Fresh, Dave The H town Mitch, Da Juice (lee Ivy), K Slick, Chapter, Tiddy, Dj Scar, Rich Nusty, B Rock, Slinx

PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Natasha Muz, Stunner, Crooger, Coco WeAfrica, Ti Gonz, Kikky Badass, King 98, Asaph, Hillzy, Takura. – @mthabisi_mthire.