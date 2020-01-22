REGGAE and dancehall duo, Good Boys made their debut with the release of two singles ‘Reggae Dance’ and ‘Fire’ recently.

The duo consists of Muller Dem Krat (Thomas Kahauila) and Don’t Do (France Haugairi).

They met in Ondangwa in 2011 and formed the group the following year. Kahauila said when the group was first formed they were called Don’t Do.

“We decided to change the name because most people started calling France by our group’s name. We are also solo artists so he decided to start using the name for his solo career. This is good for him, because many people are already used to the name anyway,” Kahauila said.

The look of an album cover is very important, something the duo did not bother to invest a lot of effort in. The photos are of poor quality and do not seem to be cover worthy.

“We know the importance of an attractive cover. It attracts attention so that someone who does not even know the artist or music will feel encouraged to buy it. This is just the start for us. Much more great things are expected, including a better album cover,” Kahauila said.

Before the end of the year the group plans to release a 13-track album. Kahauila said to date they have already finished nine songs.

“In our home town our music is received very well. When we release our new music we hope to work harder so we can get our music to other towns as well,” Kahauila said.

Kahauila said ‘Reggae Dance’ aims to bring back the love for the genre. The duo said they have noticed that people don’t listen to reggae much any more.

As newcomers Kahauila said they are struggling with producers who do not take them seriously.

“Producers should be more professional with established artists. They are taking advantage of us and this is not fair. We are the ones who need special treatment as we should learn more about the industry. We would make a booking with a certain producer, but when a big name shows up without an appointment, we are told to leave. You must either wait or leave. They are mainly interested in getting their names out with a big artist. I hope such attitudes will change for the better soon,” Kahauila said.

