If you’ve been patiently waiting for WhatsApp’s dark mode which was announced over a year ago, you’ll be pleased to know that the feature is finally available to Android users.

Right now the easiest way to access the new dark mode is by being a Beta tester and updating your WhatsApp. If you’re not a beta tester (like me), however, you can still access the new feature.

Just download the latest version (2.20.13) of WhatsApp from APK Mirror.

Once you’ve installed this version of WhatsApp, you can activate Dark mode by opening WhatsApp and going to Settings > Chats > Theme and select Dark