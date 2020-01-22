Davison Bhunu, Harare Bureau

AFRICA Volleyball Confederation have hailed Zimbabwe women’s beach volleyball team for their performance during the sub-zonal men’s and women’s event in Mozambique from January 10 to 15.

The women’s team were drawn in pool nine, which featured Zambia and Botswana, and they were outstanding in the group stages.

Zimbabwe finished first, after an undefeated run in the qualifiers, before they went on to clinch the silver medal and qualified for the Continental Cup scheduled for end of March.

CAVB president, Amr Elwani, congratulated the team in a letter to the Zimbabwe Volleyball Association.

“This is for me a great occasion to present our warm congratulation for your women’s team to have the first position in this important event which qualified your National Federation to the second phase of the Continental Cup and give it a chance to raise the African flag on the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020,” wrote Elwani.

The African Federation also hailed Zimbabwean Volleyball Association president Ringisai Mapondera, and his team, for their efforts to come up with a successful team.

“This victory is due to your considerable efforts as well as your National Association, team work which granted a successful event in addition to the sportive spirit which prevailed among participants in this completion,” said CAVB.