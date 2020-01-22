Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE tennis player Tanyaradzwa Midzi was crowned the Under-14 Southern Africa Tennis Champion in the ITF/CAT Zone V Tennis Championships held in Namibia at the weekend.

Midzi beat South African Jani Steyn 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to claim gold in the girls’ category. This was sweet victory for Midzi, who bowed out in the semi-finals of last year’s tournament following a 6-7, 2-6 loss to Miotisoa Andrianantenaina of Madagascar.

Midzi is recognised as the top Zimbabwe Under-14 girls’ player and was awarded a two-week scholarship to develop her game at the ITF High Performance Centre in Morocco last year.

Her compatriot Takura Mhwandagara lost 1-6, 4-6 to Leo Matthysen of South Africa in the boys’ Under-14 final.

In the team category, Zimbabwe Under-16 boys’ and girls’ sides claimed bronze medals each while the girl’s Under-14 team won silver.

“This is a clear testimony that with the right support, proper guidance and leadership, Zimbabwe can become a force to reckon with in tennis in the region and beyond,” the Sports and Recreation Commission wrote on its Facebook page whilst reacting to Midzi’s triumph.

The zonal championships serve as a qualifier for the Africa Junior Tennis Championships to take place later in the year.

Midzi could only manage a ninth-place finish in the African Championships held last October.