Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have banned the carrying of dangerous weapons in public within the next three months citing an increase in serious crimes such as murder, robbery and assault.

In separate statements yesterday, the officers commanding the four policing districts in the city Bulawayo Central, Nkulumane, Suburban and Bulawayo West issued the three months prohibition order that came into effect yesterday and runs up to April 22 this year.

The four are Chief Superintendent Garikai Gwangwava (Central), Chief Superintendent Marshall Dube (Nkulumane), Chief Superintendent Lethiwe Mhandu (Suburban), and Chief Superintendent Sherita Bizeki (Bulawayo West).

Police said unanticipated acts of violence in the district have forced law enforcement agents to invoke provisions of the Public Order and Security Act (POSA) which allows them to prohibit the carrying of dangerous weapons.

They said there is evidence of an upsurge in murder, armed robbery, assault, malicious damage to property, public violence and domestic violence cases in the city where some of the dangerous weapons were used.

“We do believe on reasonable grounds that the carrying in public whether openly or by concealment in a public place or public thoroughfare or public display of any of the following weapons or items capable of use as weapons: catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives or dagger and any traditional weapon whatsoever is likely to cause public disorder or a breach of the peace,” read the statements. “I do hereby issue an order prohibiting the carrying of such weapons in Bulawayo Central Policing District or any part of thereof for a period not exceeding three months that is from January 22, 2020 to April 22, 2020.”

Police said those who defy the ban risk being fined or imprisoned for six months. "For the avoidance of doubt, it is declared that in terms of section 14 (4) of the Public Order and Security Act (chapter 11:17) any person failing to comply with such a prohibition order made under subsection (1), shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level five or imprisonment for six months or to both such fine and such imprisonment," read the statements.