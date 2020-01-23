Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A GWANDA man lost R2 000 and $50 after a sex worker he had engaged teamed up with two men and attacked him while they were on their way to her house.

Thubelihle Ndlovu (23) from Jahunda and her accomplices Xolani Ndlovu (25) and Ndodana Ndlovu (21) both from Marriage area in Gwanda are expected to appear at the Gwanda Magistrate’s Court on a date yet to be advised facing a robbery charge. They will proceed by a way of summons pending further investigations.

According to State papers, Mr Proud Sibanda (32) met Thubelihle at Cry Mantengwane Nightclub in Gwanda and they agreed to have a session at her home.

“On 10 January at around 4AM, Mr Sibanda who was in the company of his friend only identified as Frank were at Cry Mantengwane Nightclub when Mr Sibanda approached Thubelihle who is a commercial sex worker seeking her services for the night.

“They agreed to spend the rest of the night at her house and they left the nightclub and headed there,” he said.

“Along the way they were joined by Frank who was also going home. Along the way Xolani and Ndodana started following them from behind. Thubelihle then instructed them to attack Mr Sibanda and Frank and take their money.”

The State papers further said Frank managed to escape but Xolani grabbed Mr Sibanda from behind before he could escape.

They searched his pockets and took a wallet which contained R2 000 and $50. Ndodana went on to hit Mr Sibanda with an empty beer bottle on the head and with a brick on the back and they fled from the scene leaving him lying on the ground.

The State papers said Mr Sibanda was assisted by some passersby who took him to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he was treated. The matter was reported to the police resulting in the arrest of the accused persons.