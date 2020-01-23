Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

Police have launched a manhunt for 16 armed robbers who stole copper winding cables and transformer oil at Zinwa’s water treatment plant at Madziwa Teachers’ College a fortnight ago.

The plant supplies water to Madziwa Teacher’s College and the nearby community.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the gang, which was armed with rifles, attacked three guards who were manning the plant.

The incident occurred on January 11 at around 11pm. The robbers assaulted the guards and tied them up before stealing their personal items including cellphones, $25 and raincoats.

“Two of the gang members were left behind guarding the security guards, while the rest went to the transformer where they stole copper winding cables,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“They loaded their loot in a getaway vehicle and sped off. The matter was reported to the police and we are carrying out investigations.”

Zinwa’s corporate communications and marketing manager Mrs Marjory Munyonga said a group of armed men attacked an operator and two loss control personnel who were at the raw water mains of the treatment plant. The armed gang tied the three and drained oil from the electricity transformer at the site. They held the three personnel hostage throughout the period they were taking the oil,” she said.

“They also took away the three’s personal belongings ,which included a pick, handcuffs, cellphones, cash, rain-suit and some foodstuffs.”

The matter was reported to the police, who are carrying out investigations, said Mrs Munyonga.