London — Manchester United played out the final stages of Wednesday’s humiliating 2-0 defeat to Burnley in front of banks of empty seats, raising fresh questions over how long beleaguered boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will survive.

The United teams that Solskjaer played in during the glory years of Alex Ferguson were famed for their great escapes but his young, jaded players are struggling to live up to the club’s swashbuckling traditions.

Solskjaer has now lost more Premier League games than he has won since being handed the job on a permanent basis in March after an exhilarating three-month stint as caretaker boss.

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand, a Premier League and Champions League winner with the club, called on the Glazers to take action to stop the rot.

English Premiership results

Tuesday: Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal, AFC Bournemouth 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion, Aston Villa 2-1 Watford, Everton 2-2 Newcastle United, Sheffield United 0-1 Manchester City, Crystal Palace 0-2 Southampton.

Wednesday: Manchester United 0-2 Burnley, Leicester City 4-1 West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Norwich City.