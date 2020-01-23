Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THREE Warriors players have described the Fifa 2022 World Cup Group G qualifiers as ‘exciting’ and immediately called for proper preparations if Zimbabwe are to pull through as group winners and advance to the last and final round of qualifiers.

Zimbabwe are in the same group with Ghana, trans-Limpopo rivals South Africa and Ethiopia after a draw conducted in Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday night.

Group winners will join nine other teams in the next round of qualifiers. The 10 group winners will be drawn into five two-legged knockout ties to be played in November 2021 to decide the five African countries that will qualify for the World Cup finals set for Qatar.

The group matches get underway in March.

Steely central defenders, Alec Mudimu and Teenage Hadebe said they are eager to make history, while striker Knox Mutizwa said he just can’t wait to face Bafana Bafana.

“It’s a tough group on paper, but we are Warriors, we will fight and do our best, as we are eager to make history,” said Turkey-based Hadebe soon after the draw was announced on Tuesday night.

Golden Arrows’ Mutizwa said it was an exciting draw, especially being paired against South Africa.

“It’s an exciting draw and oh boy, I can’t wait for our game against South Africa,” said Mutizwa, who was only six years old when 13 lives were lost at the National Sports Stadium during a World Cup qualifier between the two countries on July 9, 2000.

Speaking from his base in Moldova, Mudimu, who has a telepathic understanding with Hadebe in the heart of the Warriors’ defence, said it was an interesting group which will be tough, but said with a correct mindset and adequate preparations, the Warriors had a huge chance of qualifying to the next round.

“It’s a very interesting group. Football in Zimbabwe is growing rapidly, with players playing all over the world now. There’s so much potential. Of course, it’s going to be tough, we have to go into camp and prepare well, but I’m well aware Zifa will be taking care of that. We need the nation, as we do all the time, to back us. We have a real chance if we come correct, work hard, be passionate and play well each and every time. We need to prepare well for these upcoming fixtures and this must be done early. Experience from the past will help us learn that it’s key to prepare for our matches,” said Mudimu.

Zimbabwe have met South Africa 15 times in both competitive and friendly matches, winning seven and losing six while the other two have been draws.

Their last meeting was an international friendly in September 2013 which the Warriors won 2-1, while their last competitive encounter was in the Cosafa Cup semi-finals in 2009 that Zimbabwe won 3-2 via a penalty shootout.

The Black Stars of Ghana have three wins in the six meetings between the two sides. They drew twice during their first two encounters in 1996 (1-1 in a friendly) and the following year in an Afcon qualifier (0-0).

In their last meeting at the Afcon finals in Tunisia in 2006, two goals by Cephas Chimedza and Benjani Mwaruwari and a late striker from Baba Armando saw the Warriors post a 2-1 win over the Black Stars.

The other Group G opponent Ethiopia have two wins over Zimbabwe in the three encounters between the sides.

Ethiopia beat the Warriors 2-0 in an international friendly in June 1984 and 5-4 on penalties in the Cecafa final at the Addis Ababa Stadium in December 1987.

Zimbabwe avenged those defeats the following year in another Cecafa match in Blantyre, Malawi, when goals by the late Stanley Ndunduma and Mercedes Rambo Sibanda handed them a 2-1 win.