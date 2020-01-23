The death of national hero and music legend Dr Oliver Mtukudzi on January 23 last year brought sorrow, not only to Zimbabweans, but Africa and the world.

After receiving the sad news on the passing on of Dr Mtukudzi, I went through various WhatsApp statuses and it looked like everyone had a picture with him. He was not only famous, but humble and free with everyone, unlike the majority of our artistes today.

This was not the case with Tuku, whose humility made him a favourite of many.

After he died and as part of the funeral arrangements, thousands of people thronged the National Sports Stadium to bid farewell to the great musician in a televised event. This was the same at his rural home in Madziwa where he was buried. When President Mnangagwa declared him a national hero, the majority of Zimbabweans welcomed the move.

The man deserved it for through music, he managed to unite people. This is appropriate for a man who deserves this recognition.

He had 66 albums to his name and this shows that he was serious with music.

As a way to restore the Tuku legacy, President Mnangagwa agreed for the Government of Zimbabwe to have a Dr Oliver Dairai “Tuku” Mtukudzi Peace Memorial Concert.

The concert went on well and people were able to pay tribute to the music legend.

Tuku was a pan-Africanist, cultural hero and a peacemaker par excellence.

The Government, through the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation had this to say on the great work by the music legend:

“Through his music and modesty, the late Dr Oliver Dairai ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi embodied Zimbabwean values of Unhu/Ubuntu. His vision for peace, which he spread through his music and dance, transcends the boundaries of gender, generations and nations, it knows no colour nor creed. He championed, exuded, lived and left us a culture of peace.”

The Government said every year, there shall be a concert to honour Tuku, the music legend and national hero.

Ranson Madzamba is the Acting Head Communication and Advocacy Section for the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation.