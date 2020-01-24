Cristiano Ronaldo continued his excellent start to 2020 with a seventh goal in just four games since the start of January, to put Juventus ahead against Roma.

The Juve forward would have been annoyed to finish third in the FIFA Best Men’s Player of the Year and Ballon d’Or awards last year, behind Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk, and he’s started very well to rectify that this year.

His current run extends before the start of the new decade though with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner scoring 11 times in his past seven games, scoring in all seven consecutive games.

Rodrigo Betancur scored 12 minutes later to make it 2-0 and on the stroke of half-time Leonardo Bonucci made it 3-0, after a quick VAR check to make sure it wasn’t offside.

The impressive run of form has come at the perfect time for Maurizio Sarri’s team.

They’ve trailed Antonio Conte’s Inter for much of the season but their good run coupled with the Nerazzurri’s drop in form has seen them go top by four points. — Agencies

After winning Serie A seven times in a row the Italian giants signed Ronaldo last summer from Real Madrid to help them win the Champions League, after 23 years without winning it.

They had to settle for more domestic glory in the cup after Ajax knocked them out of the quarter finals in Europe but once again that is their main target this season, as well as winning a ninth league title in succession.

Will Ronaldo and Juve be European champions? Will ge recapture the Ballon d’Or?