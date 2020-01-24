Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER national team defender Dazzy Kapenya has rejoined ambitious Zifa Southern Region Division One League side Casmyn on a two-year deal.

Kapenya had a brief stint with the Turk Mine club in 2017 before leaving to coach at Falcon College in Esigodini in 2018.

The former Highlanders defence stalwart and captain replaces Angirayi Chapo, who led Casmyn to a 10th place finish last season.

“I’m very much humbled and honoured to have another flirtation with Casmyn as their head coach. I’m grateful to the company and the management team for entrusting me with leading the club. I’m looking forward to a good working relationship. I must say taking up this offer wasn’t all that difficult because as a person who has chosen the coaching job, I feel I had a good time at Falcon College, but I have to move on and grow as a coach. Look, my contract with Falcon College was for three months, thus I’ll coach the boys in the second term and spend the other months doing nothing. So, I felt I need to be at work throughout the year to grow in coaching,” said Kapenya.

Since his retirement from football in 2007, Kapenya, a Caf C holder, has coached Emakhandeni City Pirates, Josiah Chinamano Primary School, First Mobile Sports Academy, Casmyn and Falcon College. About his targets, Kapenya said: “What the club wants is stability and for us to be a competitive side. They’ve told me that they want the team to finish in a respectable position and if it so happens that we find ourselves rightly positioned to compete for the championship, then we’ll go for it.”

Casmyn chairman Eric Chipangura said they are delighted to have Kapenya back, describing the ex-national team star as a “top drawer footballing brain”.

“Dazzy brings to Turk Mine a rich footballing background and we consider ourselves lucky to have enlisted the services of such a top-drawer footballing brain. His professionalism, organisation and motivation will prove essential in driving the team forward and upward over the coming years,” said Chipangura. — @ZililoR