Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FC Platinum held a training session at Barbourfields Stadium ahead of their last Total Caf Champions League Group B home match against Sudanese side Al Hilal tomorrow, with coach Pieter de Jongh eyeing a maiden win.

Pure Platinum Play, who are in their second season in the group stages of the tournament, have managed just three points in the nine matches they have played.

They managed back-to-back draws against Soweto giants Orlando Pirates in the previous edition of the tournament followed by a 1-1 draw against eight-time African champions Al Ahly of Egypt at Barbourfields Stadium two weeks ago.

The draw against Al Ahly saw them bowing out of contention for a knockout berth with two games to go.

De Jongh, who will be in charge of his first game for the league champions, said they were on a mission to register their first win.

“We have a very big game on Saturday; Al Hilal is a very big and great club with huge financial backing and for that we have respect for them. However, we are looking for our first three points in the Champions League group stages,” said De Jongh.

He is satisfied with the mental strength of his players and how they were adapting to the ‘few changes that I have brought to the team’.

“The mood is very good. We believe in ourselves despite the respect we have for our opponents,” he said.