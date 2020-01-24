Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE second edition of the Geraldine Roche Drama (GRD) Competitions has spread its wings to Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North provinces.

The drama competition was first held last year in Bulawayo and has grown to include Matabeleland North and South provinces.

In Bulawayo and Matabeleland North provinces the first round competitions were held early this month where 18 and 10 groups respectively participated while in Matabeleland South province, the first round will be held today at Jahunda Hall.

In every round teams are knocked out till the third round when the two best teams are selected to represent the province at the finals to be held on April 7 at Bulawayo Theatre. Last year’s winners,

Langelitsha Arts will defend their title at the finals. Geraldine Roche project coordinator Khaliphile Sibanda said the movement wants to raise awareness on challenges facing communities.

“We want to use both drama and film to deliver messages and raise awareness on issues affecting communities while at the same time sharpening drama skills especially for the youths,”said Sibanda.

The theme for the first round is ‘A litter-free environment’ and for the second round is ‘Know your HIV and AIDS status’. For the semi provincial finals, the topic is ‘Say no to gender-based violence while for the finals is ‘Arts for a living.”

“We are into advocacy using entertainment as a communication tool to reach out to communities and their leaders such as councillors, village heads and chiefs,” said Sibanda. – @mthabisi_mthire.